City comes to a standstill at 12noon

LAHORE: Expressing solidarity with Kashimirs, the provincial capital came to a standstill at 12noon on Friday.

At 12.00 noon, every citizen, including government officials, students, businessmen, traders and labourers, came on roads to tell India that Kashmiris were not alone and entire Pakistani nation was standing with them.

All traffic signals in the provincial capital turned red at 12noon and long queues of vehicles were seen on the roads but there was no honking and fighting. At many crossings people came out of their vehicles and sang national anthem besides raising slogans against the Indian aggression in Kashmir.

A huge rally, led by LDA DG, was held on Johar Town Main Boulevard. Hundreds of LDA officials, local traders and residents participated in it. Similarly, Wasa MD led a rally from his Gulberg office till Main Market, Gulberg.

Another rally was organised for expressing solidarity with Kashmiris from Bheekaywal Morr to Naqsha Stop on Wahdar Road. The rally was led by Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed. People from various walks of life, including youth and students, actively participated in the rally.

The minister said that the way whole nation endorsed the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan and expressed solidarity with Kashmiris by raising above all the political affiliations reflected that destination of Kashmir freedom was near.

Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed while condemning the Indian barbarism on Kashmiris said that international community should take notice of Indian atrocities on Kashmiri people. The barbaric act of Modi government is the violation of UN Charter on Human Rights, he concluded.

A rally of traders was also held at Liberty Market, Gulberg. Likewise, traders and residents of Ichhra, Lytton Road, Anarkali, Model Town, Wapda Town, Multan Road, Ferozepur Road, Jail Road also held rallies. Rallies were also held in the DHA and Cantonment areas.

Lawyers: The legal fraternity on Friday expressed solidarity with Kashmiris against the Indian aggression in Indian-Held Kashmir. The lawyers took out rallies on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan. They marched on The Mall holding Kashmir’s flags in their hands and chanting slogans for the independence of Kashmir.

Additional Attorney General Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan, Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Jamal Sukhera, Punjab Bar Council Vice-Chairman Shahnawaz Ismail and Lahore High Court Bar Association Secretary Fayaz Ranjha led the rally. Meanwhile, the members of Lahore Bar Association also marched from Aiwan-e-Adl to GPO Chowk. The staff of Punjab Election Commission also took out a rally and expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris.