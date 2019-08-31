Rallies for Kashmirs

LAHORE: Lahore General Hospital (LGH) observed Kashmir Solidarity Day here on Friday by organising a walk and rally from the hospital’s admin block to Ferozepur Road.

The walk was led by Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Alfareed Zafar. LGH Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmud Salah Uddin, doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and other employees and citizens attended the walk.

Carrying banners, placards and posters having slogans in favour of Kashmirs, the participants chanted slogans for the freedom of Kashmir. They expressed solidarity with the people of Indian-Held Kashmir where curfew had been imposed for t more than three weeks.

The speakers said the struggle for the independence of Kashmir had entered the decisive moment and if fascist Modi tried to impose war on Pakistan, India would be made the past story. They said that brutalities in Kashmir could not be continued.

They said that on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan, every Pakistan citizens was on road to express unity and solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren and if the time of test came again every Pakistani would be standing with the soldiers of Pakistan Army for victory against India.

Meanwhile, Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) also held a rally on the call of PM Imran Khan to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.