Scattered rain, humidity forecast

LAHORE: Scattered rain followed by increased humidity was recorded in the City on Friday while MET Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said seasonal low lay over Balochistan and its adjoining areas. Monsoon currents are penetrating southern parts of the country. They predicted rain/wind-thunderstorm was expected at scattered places at Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Multan, DG Khan divisions, Zhob, Sibbi divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir at isolated places in Malakand, Mardan, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, Faislabad, Kalat, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Scattered rain/wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls occurred in Sindh, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Kohat, Makran divisions at isolated places in Lahore, Faislabad divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Weather remained hot and humid in other parts of the country. Friday’s highest temperature was recorded at Bhakkar, Nokkundi, Turbat and Dalbandin where the mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore it was 35.4°C and minimum was 27.1°C.