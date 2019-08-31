Aisam-Gonzalez out of US Open

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his Mexican partner Santiago Gonzalez crashed out of US Open in New York on Friday.

The pair of Aisam and Santiago, ranked 59 and 61, respectively, was beaten by the 14th seed duo of Henri Kontinen of Finland and John Peers of Australia, ranked 26 and 28, respectively, 7-5, 6-7(4), 3-6 in the first round of men’s doubles category.