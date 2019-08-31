close
Sat Aug 31, 2019
Changing times

Newspost

 
Driving in any large city of our country is not a pleasant experience; this we bear almost every day, which adds to our tension. You do not find proper parking space for your vehicle, and even educated drivers fail to observe traffic rules. Our worries and tensions, which city dwellers are use to, are already high due to the rising cost of daily use items. Of course, the price of these items has spiralled due to uncontrolled inflation and increase in gasoline prices. These days you cannot discipline or advise a youngster even in an affectionate manner as s/he would speak back and embarrass you. Even school teachers are scared of speaking in a louder voice to their pupils, what to talk of shouting.

I think the European, Far Eastern, US and countries like Japan and South Korea are far ahead as far as courtesy, personal decency, attitude and behaviour is concerned. I think at a national level we have to introduce a subject encompassing the above-mentioned human values.

Sqn-Ldr (r) Tarique Mahmood Malak

Rawalpindi

