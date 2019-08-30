Private educational institutions in Pindi hold walk to show solidarity with Kashmiris

Rawalpindi: The students of private educational institutions along with the teachers expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris and stage a walk from Rawalpindi Press Club to Liaquat Bagh Chowk. The walk was arranged by Private Educational Institutions Association.

The solidarity walk was led by MNA Rashid Shafique who is also former Nazim of TMA, Rawal Town. From Rawalpindi Press Club to Liaquat Bagh Chowk, the students and teachers along with some parents made vociferous slogans against brutalities being perpetrated by Indian army against Kashmiri Muslims.

On reaching Liaquat Bagh Chowk, MNA, Rashid Shafique, leader of AML while addressing participants of the walk warned India to stop torturing and killing Kashmiri Muslims. Referring to HR violations by India with particular reference of article 370, Rashid Shafique said that it is not acceptable to Kashmiri people as well as Pakistan.