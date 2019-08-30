Punjab minister orders tight security for Kashmir rallies

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja on Thursday ordered foolproof security be provided to rallies and gathering across the province, which would be held on Friday (today) to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

He was presiding over a meeting here to review security and administrative arrangements in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day, being observed throughout the country on Aug 30 on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister said that Pakistani nation would express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren in an enthusiastic manner and provincial ministers and parliamentarians would lead rallies and gatherings in their respective districts.

Punjab Chief Secretary Yousuf Naseem Khokhar told the meeting that all government officials would participate in the gathering, to be held on Friday from 12 noon to 12.30pm. He directed the divisional commissioners to ensure provision of clean drinking water to participants in gatherings and rallies.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Ejaz Ahmad, administrative secretaries of different departments and police officers whereas divisional commissioners joined the meeting through video link.