PMDC Ordinance withdrawn

Islamabad: The government Thursday decided to withdraw the PMDC Ordinance from the Senate with a view to introducing an improved law that is free of conflict of interest, machinations of vested interests, and room for regulatory capture.

The PMDC Ordinance was introduced in the Senate by the government and was deliberated upon a few times in the relevant Standing Committee of the upper house. Recently, a number of amendments were proposed during meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on NHSRC. These amendments required deeper reflection so that an improved law is introduced to achieve higher standard of medical education and practice in the country, and to restore international and national confidence in the future medical fraternity and practice. It was against this backdrop that the Ordinance was withdrawn.

“It is a matter of serious concern that in the past, wrong policies of previous governments led to deterioration of standard of medical education and practice in the country. This has recently been highlighted at various levels including different international fora, bringing a bad name to the country,” a press release issued by the Ministry stated.

The measure is said to have been taken in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to ensure good governance by strengthening institutions and fire-walling them against vested interests.