Govt urged to fulfil promises

LAHORE: Representatives of top religious platforms, ulema and mashaikh have demanded the government fulfill its electoral promise to transform Pakistan into a Madina-like state.

The demand was made by a delegation comprising central leaders of various religious parties, including Jamiat Ittehadul Ulema, Majlise Ahrar, Aalmi Majlise Khatme Nabuwat and Chairman Mashaikh Rabita Council Khawaja Moeen-ud-Din Koraija during a meeting with Jamaat-e-Islami naib ameer Liaqat Baloch at Mansoora Thursday.

They discussed the prevailing situation in Indian-Held Kashmir and domestic political matters. They expressed concern over the government failure to fulfill its promise to transform Pakistan into a Madina-like state.

They were of the view that instead of taking steps towards establishment of an Islamic welfare state, the government was bent upon turning the country into a secular state, thus damaging the concept dreamt by founding fathers of Pakistan.

Baloch said a worst humanitarian crisis was impending in Held Kashmir but the world had turned a silent spectator over it. He said every Pakistani would record its protest today (Friday) against Indian genocide in Kashmir.

He added the JI would stage a march in Karachi on September 1 (Sunday) to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir. Baloch said the political parties should not politicise Karachi cleanliness issue.