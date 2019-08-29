NAVTTC, Japan to collaborate on technical training programme

Islamabad: The government is focused on increasing standards and quality of skill education to increase the productivity of highly skilled labor that will serve both the needs of individuals and the country.

This was said by Federal Minister of Education & Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood while addressing the agreement-signing ceremony for sending technical interns to Japan here on Wednesday.

The minister valued the cooperation between Pakistan and Japan in various fields and expressed hope to have more collaboration for the furtherance of skill development of the country.

The Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare of Japan have reached an agreement on the Technical Intern Training Program (TITP)with the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Trainings to transfer technical skills, latest techniques and knowledge to Pakistani workforce to contribute towards the human resource development of Pakistan.

Under the programme, technical interns will be exposed to 3-5 year state of the art training in Japan in various advanced job categories and trades.

The Ministry has approved National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and National University of Technology (NUTECH) as Sending organizations for TITP. The Chairman NAVTTC Syed Javed Hassan termed the agreement a huge leap forward in the skill development of the county and said that NAVTTC is focused on identifying the tailor made trades that will meet the dynamics and requirements of Japan’s industry.

Later the Japanese delegation led by the Japan International Training Cooperation Organisation (JITCO) representative Mr. Shigeo Matsutomi visited NAVTTC where the Executive Director Dr. Nasir Khan briefed them about the functions of the organization as the apex TVET body.