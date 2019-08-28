Indian content, illegal equipment

Pemra successfully running crackdown

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) is successfully running its drive against the Indian DTH, C-Line equipment, and Indian channels and content throughout the country.

A sizable number of illegal equipment, including C-Line receivers, LNBs, dish antennas and other related equipment, has been impounded in just two-week crackdown.

The Pemra regional enforcement teams have carried out operations in various cities across Pakistan including Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Multan, Sheikhupura, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Bhera, Faisalabad, Chiniot, Wazirabad, Shorkot, Jhang, Nankana Sahib, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Khanewal, Rahim Yar Khan, Gujrat, Muzaffargargh, DG Khan, Mian Channu, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Nawabshah, Jamshoro, Ghotki Mehrabpur, Khairpur, Noushero Feroze, Gambhat, Dharki, Swat, Hyderabad, Swabi, Abbottabad, Mardan, Quetta, Ziarat, and Zhob, said a press release issued on Tuesday. Moreover, the authority has banned the telecast of advertisements showing Indian actors/talent on broadcast and distribution media.

Show cause notices have also been issued to licence holders for violating the Pemra regulations.

In case of any violation of Pemra laws a strict action will be taken by the authority.

The chairman Pemra has appreciated the efforts of teams and urged them to continue crackdown and enforcement drive more rigorously and effectively and ensure strict compliance of the Supreme Court orders.