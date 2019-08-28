Ali appointed PSM CEO

ISLAMABAD: The government has appointed Ashiq Ali as chief executive officer (CEO) of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM). He is gold medalist and brings with him rich experience of more than 49 years in varied disciplines of engineering sector.

Ali served as Managing Director Heavy Electrical Complex, Heavy Mechanical Complex, Pakistan Engineering Company and Pakistan Machine Tool Factory. He graduated in mechanical engineering with distinction from the University of Engineering and Technology in 1970.

He was appointed PSM CEO in view of his excellent track record of superb performance in the field of engineering, which always yielded excellent results that made the entities profitable. A meeting of board of directors of PSM chaired by Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Razak Dawood approved his appointment.