close
Wed Aug 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
August 28, 2019

Ali appointed PSM CEO

Business

A
APP
August 28, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The government has appointed Ashiq Ali as chief executive officer (CEO) of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM). He is gold medalist and brings with him rich experience of more than 49 years in varied disciplines of engineering sector.

Ali served as Managing Director Heavy Electrical Complex, Heavy Mechanical Complex, Pakistan Engineering Company and Pakistan Machine Tool Factory. He graduated in mechanical engineering with distinction from the University of Engineering and Technology in 1970.

He was appointed PSM CEO in view of his excellent track record of superb performance in the field of engineering, which always yielded excellent results that made the entities profitable. A meeting of board of directors of PSM chaired by Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Razak Dawood approved his appointment.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business