Govt trying to kill Zardari: Bilawal

RAWALPINDI: The Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari came down hard on Prime Minister Imran Khan and dubbed him more fascist than Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nazis.

“Imran khan used to talks about Nazis while mentioning brutalities of Modi in Kashmir, but here is a 'Niazi' who is more fascist than them attacking the media and democracy and violating the human rights,” he said while talking to newsmen outside the Adiala Jail here after meeting his father Asif Ali Zardari and aunt Ms. Faryal Talpur on Monday.

Bilawal said his father is being denied medical facilities and accused the government of trying to kill him. He said Zardari and Faryal Talpur are not convicts but Imran Khan has kept them in jail without conviction. “Niazi is a fascist who is attacking the media, democracy and arresting women but he has forgotten that the PPP never buckled under pressure and always struggled against dictators and sent Ayub Khan, Yahya Khan, Ziaul Haq, and Musharraf packing, then how could this puppet be a source of concern to us,” he said.

“We will move to courts, and if the doctors’ advice is not implemented, those not allowing doctors’ advice will be responsible. If anything happens to Zardari, then they will also be nominated,” he warned. Bilawal said Faryal Talpur was in hospital when she was shifted to jail in the midnight. “Her production orders have been issued but they are not being allowed,” he said, adding that Imran Khan Niazi not only targeted his political opponents, but also women despite that Islam taught respect for women.

“How can a person respect others when he has no regard for his own daughters and sisters?” He said the PPP will tolerate the political victimisation of Imran Khan Niazi but it will not allow him to pose trouble people. “All the economic classes are being crushed. Every promise that Niazi made turned out to be a lie. All of his slogans and promises proved a fake. He took a U-turn on every issue and thinks he will continue to befool the people by putting all his political opponents in jail,” he continued. Bilawal said Imran Khan is blaming Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari for corruption and asked why corruption is increasing now that both the leaders are behind bars.

“If all the corrupt people are in jail then the government should have a lot of money and should have access to $200 billion. It was not seen, as it was all gimmick and the money of the people of Pakistan is being robbed through their economic murder,” he said. He said the PPP will not allow Imran Khan Niazi to make any deal on Kashmir. “It is before everyone that the government has totally failed on the Kashmir front, as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has annexed occupied Kashmir, while the government is sleeping and is busy destroying economy and forcing the political opponents against the wall. First, Pakistan's policy on Kashmir was how to get Srinagar. Now due to their inept behaviour and greed our foreign policy position is how to save Muzaffarabad,” he said.

Bilawal recalled that in an interview in 2016, Imran Khan had said they ( India) get Ladakh and we take the Line of Control and Gilgit and it was his position on record. Asked about the award of medals to Modi by the Gulf States, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said it was the failure of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

To a question about Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s plan to lock Islamabad down in October, he said consultations on his proposals were being held. Replying to a question, Bilawal said he was ready to be arrested. “Arrest me if you can, but I want to tell them that I will create more trouble for the government from inside the jail.”