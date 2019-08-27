JI marks 78th foundation day

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami observed its 78th Foundation Day on Monday, with its leadership making a pledge to continue its struggle to transform Pakistan into a true Islamic welfare state.

Holding seminars, rallies and programmes across the country, the JI leadership called the nation to join hands in its struggle to liberate the masses from the yoke of global colonists being enforced in the country by local capitalists and feudal lords to keep the nation subjugated for generations.

In his message on the occasion, JI ameer Sirajul Haq said that the JI was the only politico-religious party which stands above sectarian, ethnic, cultural and lingual biases. Siraj said JI opened its doors for every human being and believed in Islamic democratic system of Shura. Every JI worker participates in decision making process and can raise questions on central leadership conduct in any matter, he said, adding that the JI had been struggling for the establishment of a society based on justice, equality and human values. Its objective, he told the gathering, was to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state, which could play a leading role in the Muslim world. He said the situation in the Held Kashmir was turning into a nuclear flashpoint threatening the security of entire world but the world leaders, despite calling themselves as champions of democracy and human rights, were taking the worst kind of HR violations and torture for granted.

Siraj warned against an impending human tragedy as curfew in Kashmir entered into fourth week forcing the people to starve and deprived of medical assistance. He said that the government should extend its full support to the Kashmir in this crucial juncture. He expressed concern over deteriorating situation of the country’s economy.

JI Secretary General Ameerul Azim said JI’s struggle for Kashmir cause had always been widely acknowledged by the leadership of the region of Jammu and Kashmir. Other JI leaders, including Mian Aslam, Dr Farid Paracha, Professor Ibrahim and other also spoke to the people.