Israel strikes Gaza Strip

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Israel launched air strikes against the Gaza Strip’s ruling Hamas movement on Monday in response to rocket fire from the Palestinian territory, and also reduced fuel deliveries to the enclave, officials said.

A series of such incidents this month has raised concerns over the possibility of a larger escalation before Israel’s September 17 elections. The punitive reduction in the flow of fuel to the strip’s main power station by half will mean a cut in the already rationed electricity supply.

Three rockets were fired from Gaza into southern Israel on Sunday night, the Israeli army said, and two were intercepted by air defence systems. Medics reported one minor injury to a woman who fell while running to a bomb shelter.

"In response, a short while ago, (Israeli air force) fighter jets struck a number of terror targets in a Hamas military compound in the northern Gaza Strip, including the office of a Hamas battalion commander," a statement on Monday morning added. A Palestinian security source said there were no casualties.