Garbage issues

This refers to the letter ‘Garbage day’ (August 25) by Malik T Ali. I appreciate the efforts of the writer for highlighting the alarming issue of Karachi. In all of Pakistan, the issue of garbage is increasing rapidly.
We need to conduct awareness campaigns in every street of the country to make everyone aware about the impact of garbage on our environment.
Bakhtiyar Phullan
Absor
