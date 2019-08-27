close
Tue Aug 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 27, 2019

Pak-China expo from September 2

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
August 27, 2019

LAHORE: President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi is likely to inaugurate the three-day “7th Pak China Business Forum-Industrial Expo 2019” being held at the Lahore Expo Centre from September 2 to 4, 2019, a statement said on Monday.

China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Product (CCCME), Qingdao Overseas Investment Services Centre (QOISC), COMSATS University and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) are jointly hosting the event with the theme “Building Knowledge-driven Worldwide Business Cooperation platform for Pakistan”.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is scheduled to host a gala dinner for the participants of the mega exhibition, it said. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Punjab Industries Minister Malik Aslam Iqbal and other dignitaries will be chairing different technical sessions, it said. Over 100 plus leading Chinese companies are participating in this mega event looking for developing joint ventures and partners in different industrial and business sectors.

