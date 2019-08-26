Lyons making no Melbourne predictions for Mustajeer

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MELBOURNE: Trainer Ger Lyons insists he “wouldn’t have a clue” if Mustajeer has what it takes to claim the Melbourne Cup following his victory in the first £1million Ebor at York on Saturday.
Having finished fourth in the prestigious handicap last summer, the David Spratt-owned six-year-old was carefully prepared for a second shot at Ebor glory and ran out a decisive winner in the hands of Colin Keane.
Speaking on Racing TV’s Luck On Sunday programme, Lyons said: “The plan for yesterday was set in motion when he finished fourth last summer. We thought ‘they’re making this a £1million race, it would be rude of us not to go over and have a go at it’.
“Very seldom in our game does it work out. If you gave me fourth place money before the race, I’d have took your hand off — that’s not being pessimistic, it’s just realistic. To see him win as he did was just phenomenal. All the stars aligned and we won the first £1million Ebor.”
Mustajeer is now bound for pastures new, with owners Australian Bloodstock snapping him up with a view to a tilt at the Flemington showpiece on the first Tuesday in November. Spratt retains a share and Kris Lees has been appointed as his new trainer.
