Boy, sister shot at, injured

Two unidentified motorcyclists shot at and inured a boy and his sister in the limits of Manga Mandi Police Station here on Sunday. Jameel and his sister Saima were going on a bike when two bikers intercepted and shot at and inured them and escaped. They were shifted to hospital. According to victim Jameel, he has no enmity with anyone.

Man injures friend: A man was shot at and injured by his friend in the limits of Khana Police Station here on Sunday. Deemi and Nadeem were friends, but on the day of the incident they exchanged harsh words which led Deemi to shoot at and injure Nadeem. He was shifted to a nearby hospital. Police were investigating.

Man deprived of cash: A sixty-year-old man was robbed by swindlers in the Township area here on Sunday. Swindlers gave him some intoxicant and robbed him. They deprived him of cash and fled the scene.