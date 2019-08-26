close
Mon Aug 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 26, 2019

CDA anti-encroachment campaign

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
August 26, 2019

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Sunday conducted anti-encroachment operation in Sector F-6/1 and demolished several illegal constructions and encroachments in the area.

During the operation, obstructions in the streets causing hindrance in pedestrian movement, barbed wire and fences erected around the premises, car sheds / parking and security apparatus, lawns and gardens established and encroachments established beyond plot lines were targeted.

During the action, Enforcement Directorate dismantled several encroachments from street No. 32, 33 and 39 of sector F-6/1. During this operation, six (06) iron grill fences, 18 guard rooms, three (03) entrance gates, two (02) dog centres and several other encroachments.

Earlier, CDA through final public notice had warned general public to remove encroachments from footpaths established on state land and other encroachments on their own otherwise strict action would be taken against these violations. In the meanwhile, during another operation, Enforcement Directorate along with ICT Administration dismantled seven (07) sheds, containers, 13 security pots, 25 containers , two (02) rooms and five (05) tile factories established illegally at the green belt along the Kashmir Highway.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad