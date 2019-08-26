CDA anti-encroachment campaign

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Sunday conducted anti-encroachment operation in Sector F-6/1 and demolished several illegal constructions and encroachments in the area.

During the operation, obstructions in the streets causing hindrance in pedestrian movement, barbed wire and fences erected around the premises, car sheds / parking and security apparatus, lawns and gardens established and encroachments established beyond plot lines were targeted.

During the action, Enforcement Directorate dismantled several encroachments from street No. 32, 33 and 39 of sector F-6/1. During this operation, six (06) iron grill fences, 18 guard rooms, three (03) entrance gates, two (02) dog centres and several other encroachments.

Earlier, CDA through final public notice had warned general public to remove encroachments from footpaths established on state land and other encroachments on their own otherwise strict action would be taken against these violations. In the meanwhile, during another operation, Enforcement Directorate along with ICT Administration dismantled seven (07) sheds, containers, 13 security pots, 25 containers , two (02) rooms and five (05) tile factories established illegally at the green belt along the Kashmir Highway.