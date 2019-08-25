PU employees promoted

LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) has promoted 11 admin officers, nine senior clerks and 14 junior clerks who were awaiting their promotions as assistant treasurer/registrar/controller, assistants and senior clerks, respectively, on seniority-cum-fitness basis.

The employees thank PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad for resolving their promotion issues on merit and priority.

Workshop on research publication: Punjab University’s Office of Research Innovation & Commercialisation (ORIC) held a workshop titled “Does Your Publications Facilitate to Improve Professional Experience or Just a Contribution?” on the campus on Saturday.

ORIC Director Prof Dr Naveed Ahsan, resource persons Department of Information Management Chairman Dr Khalid Mahmood, ORIC Assistant Director Hafiza Aban Abid Qazi and faculty members were present on the occasion.

The speakers emphasised on publishing research work in the journals recognised by Higher Education Commission (HEC). They threw light on how to access HEC-recognised national and international journals. The speakers also discussed the HEC criteria for recognising the journals.

At the end, shields were distributed among the resource persons and guest speakers while certificates were distributed among the participants.