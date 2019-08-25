Minister stresses unity

Punjab Minister for Law Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Muhammad Basharat Raja has said that there is a dire need of unity and harmony in the present situation especially in Muharram.

He said that due to the Kashmir issue we have to foil the nefarious designs of the cunning enemy unanimously.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting held here at Civil Secretariat on Saturday to review security arrangements for Muharram. Chief Secretary Yousuf Naseem Khokher, IG Punjab Police Arif Nawaz Khan, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Members of Peace Committees and Ulema from various schools of thought were also present.

During the meeting a briefing was given regarding sanitation and security arrangements made on the spots and routes of the gatherings and processions during Muharram. Basharat Raja said that religious tolerance demands respecting other sects without leaving one's own.

He said that Ulema had proved helping hands to the government and hopefully they would extend their support like the past for maintaining law and order.