‘YDA making futile efforts to create chaos’

LAHORE : Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that a press conference by office-bearers of the Young Doctors Association is a futile effort for spreading rumours and chaos.

In a statement, she said that the government had increased Rs7.7 billion under the head of doctors’ salary. For the first time in the history of the country record recruitment of doctors have been made on merit.

Measures are being taken for providing security to them in government hospitals, she added. “Sehat Insaf Cards are being distributed among the destitute for providing best healthcare facilities.

We expect young doctors to discharge their obligation honestly and whole heartedly after the Punjab government has solved their problems on priority,” she said.