Gen Asif Ghafoor has an advice for Shah Rukh Khan

ISLAMABAD: A day after Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan shared the trailer of his upcoming Netflix espionage series Bard of Blood on Twitter, he received an advice, but it comes from an unexpected corner.

At 7:32pm on Friday, DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor re-tweeted Shah Rukh Khan's tweet and tagged him along. In his tweet, Major General Asif Ghafoor hit out at Shah Rukh Khan for producing the Netflix web series Bard of Blood. Asif Ghafoor said Shah Rukh Khan should rather "promote peace" and speak against the "atrocities in Jammu and Kashmir".

"Stay in Bollywood syndrome @iamsrk. For reality see RAW Spy Kulbhushan Jadev, Wing Comd Abhinandan & state of 27 Feb 2019. You could rather promote peace & humanity by speaking against atrocities in IOJ&K and against Hindituva of Nazism obsessed RSS. (sic)" Major General Asif Ghafoor said in his tweet.