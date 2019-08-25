Pillion riding banned on Ashura holidays

The Sindh government has imposed a ban on pillion riding in Karachi and other divisions of the province on Ashura holidays as a security measure for the upcoming Muharramul Haram.

A notification was issued in this regard by the provincial home secretary on Saturday. According to the notification, in view of the security concerns during Ashura days, it had been decided to impose a ban on pillion riding on Muharram 9 and 10 under the Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). However, women, children below 12 years, elderly persons, people with disabilities, journalists, law enforcers and employees of essential departments of the government will be exempted from the ban.

Various other acts have also been banned throughout Sindh between Muharram 1 and 10 for the maintenance of law and order. They include carrying all types of arms and ammunition except for the police, Rangers and law enforcement agencies’ personnel in uniform. Similarly, assemblage of five persons have also been banned except Muharram processions, Majalis and Tazias.

A ban has also been imposed on objectionable and provocative wall chalking, posters and banners, and playing or transmission of audio and video cassettes, CDS and DVDs containing provocative speeches inciting hatred.

All permissions issued by the home department to carry weapons will remain suspended during the ban period, the notification read.

“In pursuance of the section 195(i)(a) of the CrPC, the SHOs of police stations concerned are hereby authorised to register the complaints under Section 188 PPC [Pakistan Penal Code] in writing for the violation of Section 144 against the violators of this notification.”