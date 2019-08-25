Kevin Reeves leads Leisure Leagues trials in Lahore

KARACHI: The second leg of the Leisure Leagues trials ahead of the Socca World Cup culminated as foreign coach Kevin Reeves conducted trials in Lahore after shortlisting players from Islamabad earlier this week.

Hailing from 24 cities of Punjab, more than 400 footballers descended on Model Town’s Fame Football Ground. After exhausting sessions, England-born Reeves shortlisted 12 players.

Pakistan’s renowned footballers Kaleemullah, Essa Khan, Gohar Zaman and Saadullah were also present during the trials.

Leisure Leagues is holding the trials at four major cities of the country – Karachi, Lahore, Quetta and Islamabad ahead of the Socca World Cup, which will be held in Crete, Greece from October 12 to 20 later this year.

The third leg of the trials will be held in Quetta.

Reeves was impressed by the talented footballers who appeared during the trials. “If these players are groomed properly, Pakistan will have a strong side in the future,” Reeves said.

The participating players thanked Leisure Leagues and World Group for holding the trials and giving them an opportunity to showcase their skills and get a chance to represent Pakistan at the Socca World Cup.