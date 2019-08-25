Klusener takes up SA coaching role

JOHANNESBURG: Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener has been named the team’s batting coach for the three-match Twenty20 International series against India.

Klusener, an attacking left-hand batsman in his time, retired from international cricket in 2004, before T20 cricket really took off. Playing the format between 2004 and 2010, he struck at 136.10 in 53 matches. He has 5482 runs from 220 internationals, along with 272 wickets.

After his playing career, Klusener went on to coaching roles with Dolphins, Zimbabwe and the South African national side.

In his latest role, he will join the staff of interim team director Enoch Nkwe for the three India T20Is in September.

Cricket South Africa also named Vincent Barnes as the bowling coach, and retained Justin Ontong as the fielding coach for the India tour.

Barnes has previously worked with the national side between 2003 and 2011 and is in charge of bowling at CSA’s high-performance centre.

Ontong, the former batsman, was a part of the previous support team under coach Ottis Gibson.

The appointments are the latest in a series of management shake-ups announced by Cricket South Africa as the team look to bounce back from a disappointing World Cup.

“[Klusener’s] record as one of the best all-rounders in the world, particularly in white-ball cricket, during his playing career speaks for itself and he also has extensive coaching experience both at franchise and international level,” said Corrie van Zyl, CSA’s acting director.

“[Barnes] also has extensive coaching experience at international level and his knowledge of playing conditions in India will make his contribution invaluable. Ontong meanwhile has built up a strong relationship with the players over the last two years and is an acknowledged expert in this department.

“Enoch is targeting a batting coach who has extensive knowledge of Indian conditions for the Test series and we will be in a position to announce this successful candidate shortly,” he added.