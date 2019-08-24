Indian opposition leaders visit IHK today

ISLAMABAD: In daring over Indian opposition leaders have decided to enter the Indian Held Jammu and Kashmir (IHK) today (Saturday) to examine the situation on ground where the Indian constitution has brutalised and the area has been made hell for the natives.

According to media reports, opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has hinted that he would also company the delegation comprise of various parties top leaders. Ghulam Nabi Azad, KC Venugopal and Anand Sharma would be other Congress leaders in the delegation. Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s Dinesh Trivedi, Tiruchi Siva of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury and Communist Party of India’s D Raja would be other members of the delegation. Loktantrik Janta Dal’s Sharad Yadav, Manoj Jha of Rashtriya Janata Dal, Majeed Memon (Nationalist Congress Party) and D Kupendra Reddy of the Janta Dal (Secular) will also be a part of the delegation.

The sources said that Indian government is confused since it hasn’t permitted any leader from outside and even of the IHJK to enter the stranded area ever since it has scrapped the special status for the IHJK through constitutional amendment three weeks ago.

Incidentally, no Kashmiri leader will be available in the occupied area to receive a delegation from New Delhi. It is unlikely that the Modi government would be willing to receive the leaders. It will be a catch-22 like situation for the Indian government in dealing with the opposition leaders. The leaders, so visiting, could be returned from Srinagar as Modi’s NSA Ajeet Doval, who is co-author of the repression strategy is already in the occupied area.

He will decide about the treatment to be meted out with the opposition leaders today, the sources added. According to media reports, leaders of various opposition parties of India will visit Srinagar on Saturday to meet people of Jammu and Kashmir where restrictions are imposed after the Centre withdrew special status to the state and bifurcated it into two Union Territories. The sources said that among some of the parties that will be part of the opposition all-party delegation are Congress, CPI-M, CPI, RJD, NCP, TMC and DMK and Rahul Gandhi is likely to accompany them.