No-trust move failure

PPP fact-finding committee to question all senators

By Asim Yasin

ISLAMABAD: The fact finding committee of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to expose those who played a role in failure of no-confidence motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has decided to question all the party senators of the PPP.

The meeting of the fact finding committee headed by former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani was held on Friday. The meeting formulated terms of reference of the committee and finalised modalities of the probe.

According to sources, it was decided that to get to the bottom of the matter, those who played a dirty role will be exposed, and it will be find out why the joint opposition was unable to remove Sadiq Sanjrani despite being in majority and any party senator found guilty of defection and violating party discipline will be punished.

The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has already directed the fact finding committee to examine the failure of the no-trust motion of the opposition against the Senate chairman and present its report to him by fixing the responsibility as well as reasons of the failure.