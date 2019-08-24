close
Sat Aug 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
August 24, 2019

Fuel supplies halted to debt-ridden Air India

World

AFP
August 24, 2019

MUMBAI: Air India called Friday for government help after oil companies stopped supplying the debt-ridden national flag carrier with jet fuel at six domestic airports due to late payment of dues. “We have huge outstanding debts and are awaiting equity support from the government to maintain current operational levels,” Dhananjay Kumar, spokesperson of Air India told AFP.

Air India owes three state-run oil firms more than 45 billion rupees ($630 million), Indian news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) reported on Friday. Oil firms suspended fuel supplies to Air India aircraft at six Indian cities — Pune, Ranchi, Patna, Mohali, Kochi and Vishakhapatnam on Thursday, an official confirmed. The airline was continuing to fly from these six locations by looking at alternative routes and filling up on fuel elsewhere, the spokesman said. He added that despite the firm’s debts, it was “performing well operationally” and would make a profit in the next quarter. The Indian government in 2018 had shelved plans to sell a 76-percent stake in Air India after failing to attract any bidders.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World