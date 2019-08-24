No time to lose

This refers to the editorial 'Watching and waiting' (August 22). The editorial has prudently analysed the situation in Kashmir and the reaction by the world at large, which is simply restricted to showing concern and routine statements lacking in resolve and proper remedial action. None of the world leaders – including China and the US – has made any statement urging India to lift the curfew from Occupied Kashmir and stop the brutal killing of innocent Muslims in all over India.

Merely acknowledging that the situation is grave and critical means nothing. It is evident that we have failed to win the support of the international community and from Muslim countries. Pakistan can never achieve success until the nation is united. Exchange of harsh statements will not stop the murder of Kashmiris and Muslims in India; it requires revolutionary steps without losing time.

Lt-Col (r) Mukhtar Ahmed Butt

Karachi