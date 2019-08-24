close
Privileged inmates

August 24, 2019

This refers to the news item ‘Chidambaram arrested in Rs3,050m irregularities case’ (Aug 22). The former Indian finance minister in the Congress government and opposition’s leading political figure has been under investigation by India's CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) for alleged corruption and money laundering. Having been denied anticipatory bail, the Delhi High Court made a scathing observation ‘economic offence must be dealt with an iron hand’. It rejected the bail application on the ground that ‘the accused is a kingpin in the case’.

In our country, on the other hand, the justice system is generous in granting bail or if arrested, allow VVIP facilities to such political inmates.

Arif Majeed

Karachi

