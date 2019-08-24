close
Sat Aug 24, 2019
SHY
Shahid Hussain Yousafzai
August 24, 2019

Main accused in Lower Dir killing held

Peshawar

TIMERGARA: The police in Lower Dir arrested the main accused in Gosam firing incident, in which five persons were killed, official said on Friday. DPO Arif Shahbaz Wazir told reporters that a special investigation team headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Farooq Jan and assisted by DSP Saeedur Rahman, DSP Jandool Ajmal Khan, Station House Officer (SHO) Munda Mahboob Shah and others had been formed to investigate the incident. He said that Siraj, the main accused in the firing incident, was arrested from Bajaur on Thursday night. The bloody incident occurred on August 16, which claimed five lives including four of the same family.

