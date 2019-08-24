Back to school activities held at SLS

Rawalpindi: All campuses of Sadeeqa’s Learning System (SLS) Montessori and High School had a Welcome Back Week planned for their students as they came back to the school after a long summer break, says a press release.

The Montessori and Primary Section of SLS, New Lalazar Branch also had activities planned by the teachers to welcome the students and to get them back into the school routine. The purpose of these activities was to enhance communication through interaction and to share summer break experiences and memories among the students, before the commencement of regular academic schedule.

From Montessori till grade 5 each class teacher had a different activity planned for her students based on their age levels. The Montessori students were seen doing different cutting and pasting activities. Reinforcement of concepts like colours and shapes was also being done through these activities. Poems were also sung as the students expressed their excitement of being back to the school. Advanced Montessori students made cards and expressed their feelings about coming back to school by choosing the right emoticon and drawing it inside the card.

Primary students were seen to be making promises and resolutions for the upcoming school term. Each student had a promise written on strips of coloured paper. Balloons filled with confetti were popped followed by each student sharing their resolution with the rest of their class mates. Paper bags were made by the students to keep their stationery items in them, saying goodbye to plastic bags. Students later wrote one-liners about the things they missed the most about school during their summer break on those paper bags. Colourful wrist bands decorated with beads were also made by the students. While some students were feeling great and excited a few struggled to wake up for school in the morning but the activities had them all geared up for the school again.