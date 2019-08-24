Talking helps

This refers to the editorial ‘No more talks’ (August 23). The editorial has rightly expressed apprehensions that any decision of no more talks with India shall take the two countries further away as the only solution to any war has always been talks and talks. Knowing Modi’s mindset, shutting the doors of diplomacy would be unwise.

We have seen that, except for a few countries, the world community at large has taken the Kashmir issue very lightly. As suggested, we need a new strategy to deal with this delicate issue without losing time. Our aim should be to move towards more talks.

Karachi

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi