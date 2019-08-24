First Senate session on Thursday following no-trust motion

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Senate will meet commence 293rd session from August 29 (Thursday) to debate a number of key national issues, including the latest situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir and will also take up legislative business.
President Dr. Arif Alvi has summoned the Senate for a new session under clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution at the Parliament House at 5:00pm. Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani will preside over the session.
It will be the first session after Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Salim Mandviwalla survived the no-trust motions.
