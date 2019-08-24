Two men electrocuted to death in Disco Morr, Korangi areas

Two men died of electrocution in separate incidents on Friday. A 28-year-old man, Naveed Ali, son of Yasin, died of electrocution near Disco Morr within the limits of the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station. The police said the man died when he was repairing a water machine at a house in the area.

Meanwhile, 35-year-old Zahid Rehman died of electrocution while he was doing some electrical work at his house in Bilal Colony within the limits of the Korangi Industrial Area police station. Their bodies were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to their families.

Teenage girl dies

A teenage girl died after allegedly she fell off the sixth floor of a building in the Kaghazi Bazaar area within the limits of the Kharadar police station. The body was taken to the Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities where the girl was identified as 15-year-old Shifa, daughter of Usman.

According to SHO Ahsan Zulfiqar, the girl used to live in an apartment on the sixth floor of the residential building from where she fell off after her foot slipped accidentally. The officer said that no case had been registered while the police was investigating the case from different angles.

Man found dead

An unidentified man was found dead near check-post No 6 in the Malir Cantonment area. The body was transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities, and later moved to a morgue for identification.

According to SHO Faisal Khan, the man was strangled to death after being tortured as the body bore several torture marks. The motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained. A case has been registered while an investigation is underway.

Cops caught receiving bribes

Strict departmental action has been requested to take against the eight policemen of the Mobina Town police station after a video went viral on social media showing them taking bribes from citizens and shopkeepers.

A misconduct report against police officers and personnel was prepared by the Mobina Town SHO stating that the video had gone viral on social media of these police officials and personnel taking bribes from people.

The police officials and personnel are ASI Naik Muhammad, ASI Deedar Ali, ASI Abdul Lateef, head constable Muhammad Ashraf and police constables Nazar Muhammad, Muhammad Faisal, Ubaidullah and Shaikh Khalid.

In the report, the officer requested strict departmental action against them. The report has been sent to the divisional superintendent of police to take strict action against the cops.