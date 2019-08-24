Lyari’s activists meet MNA Shad to discuss civic issues

In their campaign to resolve civic problems of Lyari, a delegation of the Lyari Awami Mahaz (LAM) on Friday met MNA Shakoor Shad outside his residence to discuss the issues.

The Lyari Awami Mahaz is a group that has been formed by social and political activists of Lyari to pressure the government to resolve the issues of the city’s ancient neighborhood.

LAM’s 15-member delegation headed by Abdul Khaliq Zadran informed MNA Shad about the civic issues, including water shortages and electricity outages, the worst sewerage system, and poor sanitary conditions in the area.

They also told the lawmaker that the LAM activists had repeatedly reminded the authorities concerned about the chronic problems of the locality, but nothing had been done. They also suggested to the MNA to ask the federal government to set up a state-of-the-art National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) office in Lyari that would reduce difficulties of local residents in obtaining CNICs and other documents.

MNA Shad, who is from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, assured the LAM delegation to support their campaign and said that he would continue to resolve civic issues. Also, LAM in its meeting last week decided to continue their campaign to pressure the authorities to resolve the issues. Javed Memon presided over the meeting while Abdul Khaliq Zadran presented the performance report.

The participants, including Akhtar Bahadr Baloch, Asghar Dashti, Comrade Wahid Baloch, Babar Khan, Zahid Barakzai, Allah Baksh Rathore, Sajid Buledi, Majeed Sajidi, and Ghulam Qadir, took part in the discussion and presented several suggestions for future activities and resolving civic issues. It was also decided to include Muhammad Siddiq Baloch, Muhammad Hussain Baloch, Aziz Haut and Noor Muhammad Baloch in the LAM’s organsing committee.