PM, COAS resolve to fight Kashmir case with full might

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javaid Bajwa Thursday resolved to fight for the cause of Kashmir on every front with full might and capabilities.

General Bajwa had an important meeting with the prime minster at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) during which they took stock of overall security situation in the region in the wake of India’s continued repression and coercion in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) where large scale killings appear imminent as the curfew there entered the 19th day on Thursday.

The PMO issued a 31-word statement on the meeting, but it was understood that the whole spectrum of security environment of the region where clouds of war were hovering around due to Indian actions and designs was thoroughly discussed.

The two determined that India will not be permitted to benefit from the situation and its designs will be neutralised through a skillful strategy.

It was stated that the discussions focused on matters of national security and the situation in the IHK.

This was the duo’s first meeting after prime minister approved appointed General Qamar Javed Bajwa as the COAS for next three years.

The new appointment, announced on Monday, was granted “in view of the regional security environment.”

The government and Army have put up a united front in the face of rising tensions with India.

The two also discussed the steps taken to deal with the threats.

Prior to that, Director General Military Operations (DGMO) Major General Nauman Zakaria briefed Parliament’s Committee on National Security.

Gen Zakaria said the armed forces were equipped to deal with any unusual situation arising out of Indian misadventure.

He said soldiers at the border had been alerted and directed to effectively respond to any enemy aggression.