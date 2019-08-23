Minister orders solarisation of tube-wells in Haripur

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communications and Works Akbar Ayub Khan has said all the problems of the farmers of the Haripur district will be resolved on a priority basis.

He expressed these views in a meeting held at the Agriculture Department Peshawar about the Agriculture Department of the Haripur district, said an official handout on Thursday.

Minister of Agriculture Mohibullah Khan, Secretary Agriculture Mohammad Israr, DG Water Management Engineer Mohammad Khurshid Afridi, Director Agriculture Engineering Mohammad Jan, DG Agriculture Extension Mohammad Naseem, DG soil Conservation Yasin Khan and District Water Managemen Haripur Afzal Khan was present.

The officers of the department gave a detailed briefing to the minister about the agriculture sector in Haripur district and informed him about the problems facing the farmers.He said the farmers should benefit from modern-day machinery and advanced equipment for the best agricultural production for which the provincial government was using all kinds of factors and taking a keen interest in it. The minister said all resources should be used to help the farming community. He said the land in our area is rich in natural resources and the farmers can benefit by working with modern-day machinery. Akbar Ayub issued an order to install solar tube-wells throughout the district and solarize existing tube-wells.