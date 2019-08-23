Millennials excel in Cambridge result

Islamabad : Roots Millennium Education nationwide and Flagship Millennium Campus, I-9/3, has proved it once again in Cambridge Assessment International Examination (CAIE) astounding result by securing more than 8700 St. A’s in IGCSE/AS & A Levels, says a press release.

Millennium College, I-9/3, has yet again demonstrated that it is the leading International school & college which offers paths and gateways to the students seeking opportunities to excel in academics, the world over.

The details of the remarkable performance of Millennials in Cambridge Assessment International Examination AS & A Level Result 2019 are; Muhammad Haashir Ismail, Adeena Saeed Khan, Muhammad Shafin Waqar, Areeb Shahid, Syed Mustafa Umar, Mishma Azfar and Kaleem Ullah have dazzled with St. 5&4A’s.

Millennials, Rameen Khalid Mehmood, Muhammad Wamiq Shehzad, Shaheer Naveed, Ahmed Jarrar Abbasi, Arooba Sohail, Arifa Zahoor Ahmed, Danish Javed, Fatima Bangash, Aliza Danish, Abdullah Khan, Ahsen Maqbool, Imaan Shahid, Iman Mushtaq Ahmad, Mankashey Bilal Anwer Bajwa, Abdullah Zafar, Mariam Khalid, Muhammad Sharaiz Naqi Khan, Roshaan Amir, Awais Khalid, Sardar Muhammad Musharraf, Haadia Rafiq, Iman Farrukh, Khalid Tariq Mehmood, Shayan Khan Masood, Arshiya Khattak, Muhammad Hanzalah Munir, Ehtisham ul Haq, Zaheeb ur Rehman, Aamina Sohail, Abu Bakar Ijaz, Aisha Amin, Daud Zafar, Hateem Fatima, Jonathan Ilyas, Moeez Aman, Moiz Ejaz, Myra Khan, Raania Jawad, Jahanzeb Nauman, Paul Anthony, Rameen Tariq, Abdullah Irfan, Alamgir Khan, Ali Ahmed Jamil, Hamza Arshad Bhatti, Hasan Talat, Hunzallah Usmani, Khushnam Muhammad, Muhammad Hassan Abbas Lalyeka, Mariam Faiz , Mohid Anwar, Mohsin Ali Awan, Muhammad Johar, Samaha Anwar, Sara Abdul Hameed, Sardar Muhammad Abdullah Khan, Syed Sheryar Umar, Muhammad Abdullah Shahzad, Burhan Ambraiz, Qirrat Ali. Raffe Salam, Ali Hasan Manzoor, Bushra Tariq, Hamza Hamid, Mian Ahmed Shah, Mian AllahYar Arif, Saifullah Shahid, Usman Ahmed, Eman Khan, Mishel Rashid, Nauman Tariq, Reemal Aslam & Muhammad Sarosh Atif have outperformed with St. 3As&2As.

In CAIE, IGCSE Result 2019; Abeeha Shoaib, Muhammad Hashim Khawaja, Hamza Muhammad Khan, Afnan Naseem, Syed Muhammad Ahmed Shah, Zaurayz Kashan Shah, Faizaan Akmal, Wadood ur Rehman Ranjah, & Isra Naseem Cheema have scored 9 St. A’s& 8As. Other Millennials Maham Jamal Shaikh, Hasnain Ali Arshad, M. Essa, Danial Ali Khan, Aashir Ishfaq Ahmed, Salena Qureshi, Soban Hasasn, Hamza Bin Tahir, Muhammad Haseeb Rehman, Auraina Ejaz, Hasan Naeer, Shariq Danani, Muhammad Abdullah Intekhab, Muhammad Salman Asif, Huzaifa Ahmed, Matee ul Haq Ghauri, Abdul Muheeman Saleem, Mustafa Dilawar Khan, Muhammad Ayan Haider, Muhammad Umer Haroon, & Tamkeen Leghari have scored 7 St. A’s, and their other classmates have all set out with a row of St. A’s.

Millennials are consistently dedicated to pursuit of excellence. By setting a rich precedent of glorious high achievement world records with the help of their top of the notch faculty members and their expertise, they continue to climb the ladder of success. The Millennials & their proud parents are ecstatic over the outstanding Cambridge Assessment International Examination Result 2019 for both IGSCE, AS & A Level has impressed the parents of the shining stars themselves.

The devoted CEO Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI congratulates the entire especially “Millennium Flagship Campus, I-9/3” students for their consistent hard work/zealousness, the competent Faculty members for their countless efforts and the proud Parents.

Flagship Millennium Campus, I-9/3, is a center of academic excellence for IGCSE, AS/A Levels and IBDP education. Roots Millennium Education students are successfully admitted into the world’s prestigious universities all over the globe, such as Harvard, Princeton, Upenn, Cornell, Johns Hopkins, Vanderbilt, Oxford, Cambridge, King’s College London, LSE, Bocconi (Italy), Amherst, Williams, Bilkent, METU, and the list goes on. The young Millennials surely deserve this recognition, applaud & limelight!