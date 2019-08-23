Two cops killed

Islamabad : Islamabad police has registered a case against unidentified gunmen involved in killing two police officials on Wednesday night. One constable was critically injured in the attack.

First Information Report (FIR) was lodged by Counter Terrorism Force (CTF), on the complaint of wounded cop, Jahanzeb under sections 302, 324, 353, 186, 34 PPC and 7 ATA. The act of terrorism occurred near old toll plaza at IJ Principal Road at about 8:15pm when two gunmen opened fire at the police party, deployed on security of scanner installed near old toll plaza.

“I witnessed two young men in their twenties, appeared from Carriage Factory on Green Belt and rushed towards the police party,” Constable Jahanzeb told the police, adding, “They suddenly whipped out their guns and opened fire targeting cops, Saqlain Sagheer Haider and Khurram Shahzad. First gunman with long tresses, wearing grey shalwar-qameez targeted Saqlain Sagheer Haider and the other wearing light green shalwar-qameez, aimed at Khurram Shahzad. Both fell down after received multiple bullets on their chests and other parts of their bodies.”

“The long haired attacker shot two fires when I shouted at them, I sustained both bullets in my legs, consequently, I fell down too,” Jahanzeb maintained and added that both the attackers ran back after getting their targets towards the same direction from where they had appeared. Meanwhile, area police reached the scene and shifted the victims to PIMS where constables Saqlain and Khurram succumbed to their injuries.

On receiving information, IGP, DIG (Operations) reached the scene with heavy contingent of police and Rangers and cordoned off the area but couldn’t get the terrorists.