Fri Aug 23, 2019
August 23, 2019

4th National Road Cycling Championship from today

Sports

August 23, 2019

KARACHI: The 4th National Road Cycling Championship will begin here at DHA on Friday (today).

In the event, which will last till August 25, riders from four provinces, Islamabad, WAPDA, Army, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) and a club from Gilgit-Baltistan will be showcasing their talent. The event will be held in the 13-kilometre circuit.

The events which will be contested in the competitions include individual time trial, team time trial, road race and sanitarium, a senior official of Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) told 'The News' on Thursday.

Men and women will feature in both senior and junior categories. The country’s leading riders Izatullah and Sabir Ali will also be part of the competition which is being organised by the Sindh Cycling Association (SCA).

