CM transfers officers holding same posts for past three years

With the aim to establish good governance and improve the performance of the Sindh administration’s departments, the province’s chief minister has decided to transfer all those officers who have been holding the same positions for the past three years.

Syed Murad Ali Shah made this decision at the CM House on Thursday during a meeting to review the performance of different departments of the provincial government. The chief executive said that various officers in the government departments have been holding the same posts for the past three years. “This is not good for better governance, so they must be transferred and posted in other departments,” he directed Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah. CM Shah said the departments must work smoothly to solve the public’s problems, so under the rules of business, the officers and other officials must be transferred within three years.

“We need an efficient and a transparent system, and have to remove or sideline the inefficient and the dead wood from the major positions,” he added. He also directed the CS to issue the necessary instructions to all the officers against disposing of files within two days. The CM said the officers must make decisions in accordance with government rules and regulations.

He said he had observed that most of the officers were putting their files on the back burner without any tangible reason. The meeting decided to make the departments directly dealing with the public more efficient and effective, such as the local government, education, public health engineering, health, home and revenue departments.

The meeting was also attended by the CM’s law adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Sindh Advocate General Salman Talibuddin, the CM’s Principal Secretary Sajid Jamal Abro, Services Secretary Naveed Shaikh and Finance Secretary Najam Shah among others.