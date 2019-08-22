close
Thu Aug 22, 2019
Two held for printing fake currency notes

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
August 22, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Gulberg police during an action unearthed a printing press allegedly printing fake currency notes.

An official said the Gulberg police conducted a raid on the Talab Road where fake currency was being printed at a local press. The police arrested two members of the gang Ashfaq and Awais and recovered printing machine, printing films, plain paper and other material. A case was registered.

