Two held for printing fake currency notes

PESHAWAR: The Gulberg police during an action unearthed a printing press allegedly printing fake currency notes.
An official said the Gulberg police conducted a raid on the Talab Road where fake currency was being printed at a local press. The police arrested two members of the gang Ashfaq and Awais and recovered printing machine, printing films, plain paper and other material. A case was registered.
