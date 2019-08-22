Boat capsizing case

Court issues release order for helmsman

By Bureau report

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday issued the release order of helmsman on bail as he was arrested and charged after several passengers including women and children died when a boat overturned in the Tarbela Lake near Brug village of the remote Narra Amazai Union Council in the Haripur district 18 days ago.

A single bench comprising of Justice Syed Muhammad Attique Shah allowed the bail petition filed by Naseebullah, arrested by the Haripur police after being charged in the incident.

As per the report, 26 people died and 22 are still missing in the tragic incident, while 16 were rescued. Aminur Rehman Yousafzai, counsel for the accused, submitted before the bench that first, the police had charged the accused in the wrong section of law as under Section 322 of the PPC, the police can charge persons under Road Accident and there is no section of law for helmsman (boat driver) to be charged.

Second, the lawyer argued that as per the FIR, the unfortunate incident took place when heavy tides hit the boat, causing it to overturn. He requested the court to release the accused on bail.