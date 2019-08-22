PIMS employees to hold anti-MTI token protest from Monday

Islamabad : Determined to resist every move aimed at introduction of the Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) system, the All Employees PIMS Restoration Moment (AEPRM) has decided to hold a two-hour token protest with effect from Monday, August 26 to express their disdain to the federal government.

A decision to this effect was taken Wednesday during an AEPRM meeting held under the chairmanship of Sharif Khattak.

All unions and associations of PIMS ranging from those representing doctors and nurses to paramedical and non-medical staff and officers unanimously concurred to the proposal of holding a token strike from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day to raise voice against the enforcement of a “totally unacceptable system” which they believe will “severely compromise the provision and availability of health services” to the common man.

The participants warned the federal government, as well as the Ministry of National Health Services and the PIMS administration, to desist from promoting the Insaf Doctors Federation under the umbrella of the Ministry of Health and the PIMS administration as they fear that such measures will pave the way for all political parties to introduce their respective political wings in the hospital. “Such a move will lead to the creation of forums like Peoples’ Doctors Forum, Pukhtoon Doctors Forum, Punjabi Doctors Forum, etc., and this is least acceptable to AEPRM. The federal government itself will be responsible for any consequences resulting from the propagation and implementation of such ideas,” a statement issued by AEPRM points out.

AEPRM also condemned the tactics allegedly being adopted by the government to pressurise their top leadership. “We will not cow down to such pressures or threats. AEPRM will start a door-to-door campaign in all components of PIMS to create awareness among employees and patients alike. Various task forces have already been constituted for the purpose,” the statement informs.

According to AEPRM, the National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM) and Polyclinic Hospital will also be lined up for the anti-MTI token protest. “We will also reach out to the civil society, merchant associations, and secretariat unions, and will not allow any compromises to be made with regard to provision of health services.