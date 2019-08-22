Fake minister’s accomplice held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Lower Mall police arrested a man whose accomplice impersonating federal minister for energy contacted CTO Lahore for issuing a driving licence. Police verified the call and found that the cell number was neither in the use of the minister nor he contacted the CTO. The arrested man was identified as Idrees. Police registered a case against the accused under Telegraph Act and PPC sections. —
