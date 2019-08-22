close
Thu Aug 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 22, 2019

Fake minister’s accomplice held

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 22, 2019

Lower Mall police arrested a man whose accomplice impersonating federal minister for energy contacted CTO Lahore for issuing a driving licence. Police verified the call and found that the cell number was neither in the use of the minister nor he contacted the CTO. The arrested man was identified as Idrees. Police registered a case against the accused under Telegraph Act and PPC sections. —

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore