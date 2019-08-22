In poor health

This letter refers to the recently announced revised fees structure for different medical tests and checkups in hospitals issued by the Punjab government’s health ministry. This fee structure shall be applicable to all Punjab government hospitals, DHQ and THQ hospitals where the majority of the visiting patients belong to the poor or lower middle class that makes up around 80 percent of the province’s population. The notification shared by the government clearly mentions rates for each medical test and OPD charges, whereas most of such medical examinations were free of cost during previous regimes. To our utter dismay, the notification proudly states car and bike parking charges too. Moreover, fulfilling the toilsome and hectic Zakat form by needy patients will exhaust their energies and undoubtedly their self esteem too. Zakat is a form of donation which morally emphasizes the donor not to make public the receiver’s name.

The government has trashed all its past claims of providing free healthcare. Already low equipped health facilities have shamefully told poor patients not to knock their doors in extreme situations, for which not only they will charge heavily but will also make fun of the poor in the name of proudly awarding them zakat funds. This time, if not the prime minister, then the CJP must take notice of this move.

Naila Waqas

Lahore