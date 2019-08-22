Plant for Pakistan

Plant for Pakistan campaign was launched all over the country on August, 18, 2019. The tree plantation campaign has not showcased the commitment to afforestation and climate change mitigation but is aimed also at motivating people to become part of this effort. It merits a mention that Plant for Pakistan was also started in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on August 18, 2019 to offset the growing effects of climate and global warming. According to the spokesman of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department, around five million saplings were planted across the province in one day. Massive plantation activities were carried out in all districts of KP including the merged areas after the KP government announced a ‘one person-two plants’ campaign under the drive. In Punjab too, the Plant for Pakistan campaign began on August 18, 2019.

In view of the above, there is a dire need to change the public mindset and behaviour to make this initiative a success. Also, there is a need to tackle the challenges of a swelling pollution and global warming with a resolve to inherit a cleaner Pakistan.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar